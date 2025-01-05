Anderson Powers Hogs Past Wolves 5-3

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs pushed past the Chicago Wolves 5-3 Sunday afternoon in a back-and-forth affair. Joey Anderson scored four goals for the Hogs and picked up five points in the win.

The Wolves struck first for the second straight day in the 1st period. Justin Robidas snapped in his 9th goal of the season past Mitchell Weeks 6:45 into the game.

Anderson countered for the IceHogs with a powerplay goal that took just seven seconds on the man-advantage. Cole Guttman threaded a pass to the backdoor where Anderson was waiting to tie the game at 1-1.

In the final minute of the period, Anderson went back down low, tapping in his second of the game, this time on a cross-crease pass from Kevin Korchinski.

Noel Gunler tied the game for Chicago 2-2 midway through the middle period with a snipe over Weeks' shoulder from the far circle.

The IceHogs responded late in the frame again, this time it was Anderson who sprung Guttman for a breakaway. The righty deked to his forehand and tucked the puck past Ruslan Khazheyev for the 3-2 lead.

Chicago tied the game once again with 14 minutes to go. Noel Gunler forced a turnover behind the Rockford net, then Nikita Pavlychev stuffed the puck far post.

The IceHogs earned a powerplay in the final five minutes of the game and went to work. Very similar to their first goal, Guttman combined with Anderson to record the hat trick by the back post to push the score 4-3.

Anderson capped his night with his 4th goal into the empty net and finished with five points. Weeks made 23 saves in the winning effort.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Wednesday, January 8th. Rockford takes on Texas for Salute to Elvis Night! Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.