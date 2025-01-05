Hamblin Scores in Condors Loss

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (13-12-4, 30pts) fell behind early in the first period and never recovered in a 4-1 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (9-22-1, 19pts) on Sunday. James Hamblin (2nd) had Bakersfield's lone goal. It was the first time in 11 games in which the Condors did not score first.

Seth Grifith assisted on Hamblin's goal and now sits three points shy of 600 for his AHL career.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is in San Jose on Friday and returns home on Saturday, January 11 for Condors Fighting Cancer presented by Eyewitness News, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, Dignity Health, and Rodriguez & Associates.

