Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (January 5, 2025) - The Bridgeport Islanders (7-20-2-2) host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 3 p.m. this afternoon, looking for their first win of 2025 following a 6-3 loss against the Rochester Americans last night. Liam Foudy, Alex Jefferies (PP), and William Dufour each found the back of the net, while Jakub Skarek stopped all nine shots he faced in 34:20 of a no decision. Henrik Tikkanen (1-6-0) took the loss with eight saves on 12 shots to start the night. The Islanders outshot the Amerks 39-23 and scored at least three goals for the third time in the last four games. However, Bridgeport allowed at least four goals for the 10th time in their last 11.

Watch today's game live: AHLTV on FloHockey

Listen to today's radio broadcast: Mixlr

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

Today's game is the fifth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the third of five at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport has had some success against its bitter in-state rival, going 2-1-1-0 so far. In fact, the Islanders' only win at home this season came in a 4-0 shutout of the Wolf Pack on Oct. 20th. It was Jakub Skarek's only other start against Hartford this year. The Wolf Pack took the last meeting on Dec. 4th, recording a 6-1 win at Total Mortgage Arena courtesy of Alex Belzile's hat trick (3g, 1a), and key performances from Benoit-Olivier Groulx (4a) and Victor Mancini (3a). Groulx leads all players in the series with nine points (3g, 6a) in four games.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have fallen on hard times, losing five of their last seven games and dropping back into the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division (sixth). Hartford is just 10-12-2-0 since beginning the year 4-2-0-1 through its first seven games. Last night, the Wolf Pack were shut out for the third time this season in a 5-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. It came five days after Hartford ended 2024 with a confident 7-0 win against Springfield on New Year's Eve. Veteran forward Alex Belize leads the Wolf Pack in goals (10), assists (19), points (29) and penalty minutes (58). He is tied for 10th in the AHL's scoring race.

FOUDY'S FOUR-GAME STREAK

Liam Foudy opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season just 2:41 into last night's contest, going glove-side on a breakaway for his fourth goal in the last four games. It also extended his point streak to four games (4g, 1a) for the second time this season. Foudy registered points in four straight games from Nov. 9-16 (2g, 2a). The 24-year-old forward is tied for second on the team in goals (9) and ranks fourth in points (17) through 29 appearances this season. He leads the club with 84 shots on net.

TWO HUNDRED FOR NEWPOWER

Wyatt Newpower could play his 200th professional game this afternoon, all of them coming in the AHL. The fifth-year defenseman returned from a four-game absence due to injury last night and skated alongside rookie Calle Odelius in his 27th game with Bridgeport, and the 199th of his career. Newpower has 42 points (11g, 31a) and 228 penalty minutes in 199 AHL/pro games with the Islanders, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Cleveland Monsters. He signed an AHL contract with Bridgeport on July 3rd.

QUICK HITS

Chris Terry collected the 163rd assist of his Bridgeport career last night, tying him for third on the club's all-time assists list with Rob Collins (2003-06)... Bridgeport recalled forward Riley Piercey from Worcester (ECHL) on Wednesday, and sent defenseman Cam McDonald to the Railers on Thursday... Piercey could make his AHL debut today... Sam Bolduc has assists in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (14-18-7): Last: 2-1 L vs. Toronto, Thursday -- Tonight at Boston, 6:00 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (13-17-1-3): Last: 3-1 W vs. Reading, last night -- Next: Saturday at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m. ET

American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

