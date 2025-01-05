Penguins Reassign Mats Lindgren to Wheeling

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Mats Lindgren to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have released defenseman Chris Ortiz from his professional tryout agreement. Ortiz will also report to Wheeling.

Lindgren has played in seven games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. The 20-year-old recorded no points and eight penalty minutes in those contests.

In 17 games with Wheeling, Lindgren produced three goals and six assists for nine points.

Last season, he topped Red Deer Rebels blueliners with 34 assists and 41 points while producing a junior career-high seven goals. In 220 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Kamloops Blazers, Lindgren amassed 24 goals and 105 assists for 129 points. Furthermore, in 38 WHL playoff games, he gathered 21 points (3G-18A).

Lindgren was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lindgren is the son of former NHL forward Mats Lindgren. The elder Mats skated in 387 NHL games for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, gathering 54 goals and 74 assists for 128 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Jan. 8, when the Penguins start a Canadian road trip against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop from Coca-Cola Coliseum is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 18, against the Belleville Senators. The game is also the Penguins' "Crosscheck Cancer" night presented by Geisinger. Game time for the Pens and Sens is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

