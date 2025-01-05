Barracuda Squander Strong Start, Fall 4-2 to Eagles

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-11-0-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Saturday night at a sold out Tech CU Arena but would give up the final four goals to the Colorado Eagles (17-9-1-2), falling 4-2. The Barracuda have now dropped consecutive home games for the first time this year.

In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Eagles 17-6 but wouldn't take the lead until 17:26 when Lucas Vanroboys (7) put home a rebound from just outside the crease. Aaron Dell would make two close-range saves on Tye Felhaber with under a minute left in the frame to preserve the 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second, on San Jose's third power play, Andrew Poturalski (13) made it 2-0 Barracuda as he whipped in a shot from just above the goal line at 14:21. Three minutes later, after a Barracuda giveaway, the Eagles would get on the board as Jake Wise (8) beat Dell from the high slot.

In the third, while back on the man advantage, the Barracuda would give up the tying goal at 4:57 when T.J. Tynan (4) walked around a Barracuda defender and put it upstairs just as he left the penalty box following a four-on-three. San Jose took eight minors in the game and five in the third, and on their third kill, they'd allow what would turn out to be the game-winner as former Shark Jacob MacDonald (8) backhanded in his eighth of the year. With the game already over, Wise (9) potted the empty netter to make it 4-2 at 19:59.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Sunday, Jan. 5 (3 p.m.) to face the Eagles in the second game of back-to-back. For tickets and more info, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

