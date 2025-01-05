Game Preview: Condors at Henderson, 5 p.m.

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield hits the road for the first time to Henderson this season. The Condors are 2-0-0 against the Silver Knights after Friday's 5-4 overtime win.

LOOKING BACK

Lane Pederson scored in the final minute of overtime and the Condors knocked off the Silver Knights, 5-4 on Friday. James Hamblin scored his first of the season in the dying seconds of regulation to tie the game at four apiece. Matt Savoie (1g-2a) assisted on both goals.

ROOKIE SIZZLE

Savoie is now t-4th in rookie scoring with 24 points (9g-15a) in 28 games after back-to-back, three-point games. He has 12 points (5g-7a) in his last six games. He is t-2nd among 20-year old skaters.

600 IN SIGHT

Condors captain Seth Griffith scored his 200th career AHL goal last time out. Also, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native is four points from 600. He has three goals and seven assists over his last seven games.

ROAD POWER

Bakersfield has the best road power play in the AHL at 25.0%. The team scored three times on the power play last Saturday in San Diego. All 12 of the team's man advantage goals this year have come on the road.

KILLING IT

The Condors penalty kill has successfully killed off 28 of 31 (90.3%) over its last seven games. Overall, the Condors sit 18th at 82.5%.

OFFENSIVE-MINDED

Offensively, the Condors have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 10 games (won the only other one 2-0). The team is averaging 3.80 goals per game over that stretch.

IN OVERTIMEEEEEEEE

Friday's game-winner was the second overtime goal of the season for the Condors. Daniel D'Amato had the other.

GOOD STARTS

Bakersfield is +11 in goal differential in first periods this season. The team has struck first in 10 consecutive games.

BLUE LINE BOLSTERED

Connor Carrick leads all Condors d-men with 15 points (4g-11a) on the season. He has two multi-point games in his last six outings and seven points overall (3g-4a).

KNIGHTY KNIGHT

This has been a season series dominated by the Condors since Henderson joined the AHL in 2020-21. Over the past five seasons, Bakersfield is 25-9-2 (.722%) overall, with Friday's win being the 10th straight home victory for Bakersfield in the series. The Condors also won the only playoff series against Henderson two games to one in 2020-21.

HEY, HENDERSON

The Silver Knights connected on two power play goals Friday. Gage Quinney had two assists. Henderson is 3-2-0 on Sundays.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is in San Jose on Friday and returns home on Saturday, January 11 for Condors Fighting Cancer presented by Eyewitness News, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, Dignity Health, and Rodriguez & Associates.

