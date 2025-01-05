Road Trip Comes to End in 4-3 Loss to Barracuda

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







SAN JOSE, CA. - Colorado netted three goals in the second period, but it would not be enough, as the San Jose Barracuda held on to defeat the Eagles 4-3 on Sunday. Eagles defensemen Jacob MacDonald and Jack Ahcan each finished with a goal and an assist in the losing effort. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 35 shots. The contest also closed out a five-game road trip which saw Colorado collect six of a possible ten points in the standings.

The Barracuda would open the scoring 8:30 into the contest when forward Justin Bailey sliced through the low slot and deflected a cross-slot pass into the back of the net, putting San Jose on top, 1-0.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when forward Lucas Vanroboys tucked home a rebound at the top of the crease at the 11:37 mark of the first period.

The Barracuda would strike again just 1:10 later when an Eagles turnover at the blue line allowed forward Thomas Bordeleau to light the lamp with a shot from the left-wing circle, giving San Jose a 3-0 advantage.

Colorado would flip the momentum when forward Maros Jedlicka buried a backhander from the low slot, slicing the deficit to 3-1 just 3:15 into the second period.

The Eagles would find the scoreboard yet again when Ahcan drove to the top of the crease before stuffing a centering pass into the back of the net. The goal was Ahcan's third of the season and trimmed the Barracuda's lead to 3-2 at the 7:26 mark of the middle frame.

San Jose would capitalize on a favorable bounce when a pass between the circles deflected off the skates of a Colorado defender and past Mandolese. The goal would be credited to forward Donavan Houle and the Barracuda would go up 4-2 with 6:29 remaining in the second stanza.

As time wound down in the period, Eagles defenseman Jacob MacDonald would hammer home a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle, cutting San Jose's lead to 4-3 at the 19:38 mark.

Still trailing 4-3 as the third period began, Colorado would heap another 13 shots on net in the final frame, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 4-3.

Barracuda goaltender Georgi Romanov collected the win in net, making 33 saves on 36 shots. The Eagles finished the night 0-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, January 10th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.