Morning Skate Report: January 5, 2025
January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors for the second of their two-game series, this time at home. The team will also celebrate its third Kid's Day of the season. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. PT.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: FloHockey
Radio: 1230 The Game
2024-25 SEASON SERIES
The Silver Knights are 0-1-1 against the Condors this season, with both losses occurring on the road. Cal Burke, Grigori Denisenko, Braeden Bowman, and Riley McKay all scored in the team's most recent contest, a 5-4 overtime loss on January 3.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
Bakersfield stands eighth in the Pacific Division with a record of 13-11-4. Forward Seth Griffith scored his 200th career AHL point against the Silver Knights on Friday, and rookie Matthew Savoie notched a goal and an assist. Griffith has points in four straight games, and he has three goals and ten points in his last seven games played. Savoie is also on a four-game point streak, with 10 points (3G, 7A) over that span.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Rookie Leaders: Matyas Sapovaliv and Braeden Bowman have been leading the offensive attack for the HSK in recent weeks. Both rookies have scored seven goals this season, tied with Grigori Denisenko for the team lead, and both are tied for third on the team with 14 points. Bowman scored a power play goal Friday, giving him five goals and seven points in the last seven games. Sapovaliv had his five-game points streak snapped on Friday, but he has two goals and five points in the last six games.
