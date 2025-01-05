P-Bruins Fall to Bears

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Hershey, PA - The Providence Bruins fell 5-1 to the Hershey Bears on Sunday evening at the Giant Center. Forward Max Jones scored the lone goal for the P-Bruins in the opening frame.

How It Happened

Just 1:20 into the game, Jones caught a feed from Patrick Brown coming down the slot, where he fired a snap shot into the upper left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

With 5:15 left in the first period, Mike Sgarbossa's wrist shot from the right circle snuck under the goaltender's pads, tying the game at 1-1.

A wrist shot from the point was deflected by Matt Strome in the slot and into the back of the net, giving the Bears a 2-1 lead with 13:58 to play in the second frame.

Just 30 seconds later, Grant Cruikshank's wrist shot from the slot snuck through the goaltender's arm, extending the Hershey lead to 3-1.

Spencer Smallman's shot from the left circle bounced around the crease and trickled across the goal line, giving the Bears a 4-1 lead with 4:44 left in the second period.

While on the power play, Smallman put in a rebound from above the crease, making it 5-1 with 9:44 remaining in the third period.

Stats

John Farinacci skated in his 100th career AHL game.

Brown extended his point streak to five games.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 33 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 19 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-5.

The Providence Bruins fall to 17-12-3-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, January 10 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

