Rockford Wraps up Weekend with Chicago

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Il. - The IceHogs will try and split the weekend series against the Chicago Wolves this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Rockford came out on the wrong side of a 4-0 score Saturday night.

Penalty Kill Shines Saturday - The IceHogs penalty kill had a successful night in the loss to Chicago going 5/5 Saturday night. Rockford's penalty kill successfully fought off a double minor penalty toward the end of the second period to keep the deficit at three. At 87.5%, the Rockford PK ranks 1st in the AHL. Through the first 31 games of the season, the IceHogs have only allowed 14 power-play goals.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 13-14-3-1, 30 pts (5th Central Division)

Chicago: 17-10-2-0, 36 pts (3rd Central Division)

Seney Returns - The IceHogs' captain made his return to the lineup last night after representing Team Canada in the 2024 Spengler Cup. Brett Seney picked up two assists in three games in Davos, Switzerland during the tournament. The 28-year-old is in his third season with Rockford and scored his 100th pro goal earlier this season. Seney ranks fifth in scoring on the IceHogs with 17 points (4G,13A).

IceHogs Look To Bounce Back - The IceHogs suffered their third shutout loss of the season Saturday night. Rockford has a 2-0-1 record in games following being shutout. Rockford has not been shutout in back-to-back games and have scored five goals in two out of the three games following a shutout. The IceHogs will look to continue that trend this afternoon for their second win against the Wolves this season.

Wolves Stay Hot - Following an 8-2-1 month of December, the Wolves have back-to-back wins to begin the new year. Last night's win was their third consecutive win. Goaltender Spencer Martin made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season. Martin, 29, now has 14 career shutouts in nine seasons in the AHL. The Wolves also got a big night from Scott Morrow, who registered a hat trick. The Wolves defenseman has 19 points (9G,10A) on the season.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 3-5

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m. L 0-4

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.