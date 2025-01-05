IceHogs Trade for Matteo Pietroniro
January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - Rockford IceHogs General Manager Mark Bernard announced this morning that the team has acquired defenseman Matteo Pietroniro from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.
A native of Boise, Idaho, Pietroniro skated five games this year with the Marlies. Last year, the left-shot defenseman recorded nine points (2g, 7a) in 40 contests with the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate.
The 26-year-old has spent parts of four seasons in the Toronto organization, splitting time between the Marlies and the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL. Prior to his first pro season in North America, Pietroniro played two seasons overseas, one year in Finland and another in Italy.
Pietroniro has ties already to Illinois, wearing a Chicago Steel uniform for two seasons from 2017-2019, including one year as captain. Four of his brothers play professionally in Europe.
Next up, the IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, January 5th. The puck drops in Rosemont at 3pm CT.
