Game Day Preview - CGY vs MB

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Up for a rematch?

The Wranglers face off against the Manitoba Moose tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to close out their double-header.

The Matchup

Calgary pulled out a 5-4 overtime victory on Friday at the 'Dome after Manitoba forced OT with a pair of third-period goals.

"When you have control of a game, and you let teams back in it, it's always a danger that it could come back and bite you," said head coach Joe Cirella after the outing.

Martin Frk, who lit the lamp twice on Friday night for the Wranglers, including the game-winning goal, echoed that sentiment, saying the Moose "are actually a pretty good team, they know what they're doing, they're pretty fast."

"In the end, if you get the win, that's what matters," said Frk.

"I'm glad we got it, and on to the next one."

The Wranglers continue to sit atop the Pacific Division and league with a 23-9-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Moose are at the bottom of the Central Division with a 7-19-1 record.

The Wranglers are well aware of the target they have on their backs going up against teams sitting lower in the standings.

"We just want to play our game," explained Frk, "stick to what we are good at."

Players to Watch

Frk continues to have a strong surge, with six points in the last three games and 24 so far in the season, including nine goals and 15 assists.

"We are finding more chemistry there and I think we're doing really well," said Frk of his line. "Doesn't matter who scores in the end, we just want to play well as a line."

Brad Lambert assisted both goals that tied up the game for the Moose last time out.

He leads his team with 14 points and is a true playmaker, with three goals and 11 assists.

