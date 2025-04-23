MLS Referee Flip Dujic's VAR Announcements Are Epic!
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
"I started to deliver my announcement and everyone started to cheer, and I was like 'Hold on, I have to finish my job', so I finished it. I did my announcement, didn't think anything of it, and then at halftime a player tapped me on the back and said 'You really got us with that announcement". - Flip Dujic
