MLS NEXT Cup: U16 Philadelphia Union vs FC Bay Area Surf: May 26, 2026
Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026
- Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner to Represent United States in 2026 FIFA World Cup - New England Revolution
- RSL Academy Advances to 2026 MLS NEXT Cup Quarterfinal Knockout Phase - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC Goalkeeper Chris Brady Called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Cristian Roldan Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for FIFA World Cup 2026© - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup - Columbus Crew SC
- Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream Named to United States Men's National Team FIFA World Cup 2026™ Roster - Charlotte FC
- Sebastian Berhalter Selected to Represent United States in FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Defender Miles Robinson Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Allan Oyirwoth Selected for International Duty - New England Revolution
- Sports Illustrated Stadium Announces Summer Schedule Featuring International Soccer, World-Class Concerts, and Soccer Celebration Watch Parties - Red Bull New York
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road against Orlando City B - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Forward Cedric Teuchert to Leave Club this Summer - St. Louis City SC
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