MLS Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will kick off the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference and will host the winner of Wednesday's (Oct. 23) Western Conference Wild Card match between No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps and No. 9 Portland Timbers. LAFC will face the Wild Card winner in Game 1 of the Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6:45 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium.

Tickets for LAFC's Round One Series will go on sale to the public at 1 p.m. PT at Ticketmaster and lafc.com.

LAFC - Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 27

GAME 1: 6:45 p.m. PT - No. 1 LAFC vs. No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC OR No. 9 Portland Timbers

(BMO Stadium, Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV/FS1/FOX Deportes/ESPN LA 710 AM/980 AM La Mera Mera)

Sunday, Nov. 3

GAME 2: 5:45 p.m. PT - No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC OR No. 9 Portland Timbers vs. No. 1 LAFC

(BC Place OR Providence Park, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV/FS1/FOX Sports Deportes/ESPN LA 710 AM/980 AM La Mera Mera)

Friday, Nov. 8

GAME 3*: 8 p.m. PT - No. 1 LAFC vs. No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC OR No. 9 Portland Timbers

(BMO Stadium, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV/ESPN LA 710 AM/980 AM La Mera Mera)

*If Necessary

LAFC finished the regular season with a 19-8-7 record (64 points), earning the top spot in the Western Conference on Decision Day, surpassing the Galaxy on a goal differential tie breaker. LAFC enters the playoffs looking to advance to the MLS Cup Final for the third consecutive season after winning the 2022 MLS Cup.

LAFC enjoyed another historic season in 2024, earning 60+ points for the third time in club history and winning the 2024 U.S. Open Cup trophy. The Black & Gold has played 46 games in all competitions so far, playing 34 MLS matches, seven Leagues Cup games and five U.S. Open Cup matches. LAFC is 29-9-8 in those games, including 18-2-5 at BMO Stadium.

The Round One Best-of-3 Series includes a home-away-home configuration that guarantees at least one home game for all teams. Game 1 matches will be hosted by the higher seed and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free. Game 2 matches will be hosted by the lower seed and as needed; the higher seed will host the decisive Game 3. If a match is tied at the end of regulation during the Wild Card and Best-of-3 Series matches, no extra time will be played, and teams will participate in penalty kicks to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals.

HOW TO WATCH:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a subscription to MLS Season Pass for free for the remainder of the 2024 season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit apple.co/_MLS_.

To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for the Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 Series games. Inter Miami CF's match against the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card game on October 25 will have an extended hour-long preview show.

In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

MLS Cup presented by Audi will take place Saturday, December 7 (4 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes,TSN, RDS)

For more information about the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.