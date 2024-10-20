Inter Miami CF Schedule for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Announced
October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Major League Soccer today announced the schedule and broadcast details for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series, in which Inter Miami CF will face the winner of Tuesday's Wild Card match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United.
Inter Miami CF will kick off the Best-of-3 series by hosting their first-ever home playoff match on Friday, October 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium airing for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The second game of the series is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. ET at either Saputo Stadium in Montreal or Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If a third match is needed to decide the series, Inter Miami will return to Chase Stadium to host the final game on Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET.
Join the team in its quest to win the MLS Cup and secure your tickets now!
This announcement comes after a historic Decision Day, where Inter Miami not only delivered a commanding 6-2 victory over the New England Revolution-highlighted by a hat-trick from captain Lionel Messi-but also set a new single-season points record with 74.
