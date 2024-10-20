Minnesota United Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule
October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United along with Major League Soccer today announced the game schedule for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series between the No. 6 Loons and No. 3 Real Salt Lake.
MNUFC's Game 1 fixture will take place on Tuesday, October 29 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. Game 1 is set to kick at 8:00 p.m. CT and will be streamed live - for free - on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, along with being broadcast nationally on FS1. Fans locally can also tune in to MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.
Game 2 of the series returns back to Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, November 2, with kick set for 8:00 p.m. CT. This match will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass and will also be broadcast locally on MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.
For Game 3, if necessary, Minnesota would head back west to Utah on Friday, November 8 at 8:00 p.m. CT, streaming live on MLS Season Pass along with local radio on MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.
TICKET INFORMATION FOR GAME 2 AT ALLIANZ FIELD:
Tickets for Game 2 of the Loons' Round One matchup versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, November 2 will be available via a series of exclusive presales for Itasca Society Members, Season Ticket Members, and members of The Preserve, starting today, Sunday, October 20. Tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Monday, October 21 at 4:00 p.m. CT. Fans interested in getting early access to tickets can join The Preserve at mnufc.com/preserve.
ROUND ONE BEST-OF-3 SERIES SCHEDULE SUMMARY:
Game 1 - MNUFC @ Real Salt Lake | Tue., Oct. 29 at 8:00 p.m. CT | Sandy, Utah
Game 2 - MNUFC vs. Real Salt Lake | Sat., Nov. 2 at 8:00 p.m. CT | Saint Paul, Minn.
Game 3** - MNUFC @ Real Salt Lake | Fri., Nov. 8 at 8:00 p.m. CT | Sandy, Utah
** if necessary
Each Round One game will have a winner, with no ties and no aggregate score. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, there will be no extra time, and teams will participate in a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.
For more information on Minnesota United's playoffs, visit mnufc.com/fan-resources/events/playoffs.
