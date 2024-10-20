Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Details Unveiled

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC are back in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and will play FC Cincinnati in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Our matches for Round One, presented by Etihad Airways, are scheduled as follows:

Game 1: Monday, October 28 at FC Cincinnati at 6:45pm

Game 2: Saturday, November 2nd - venue and time TBD

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, November 9th at FC Cincinnati at 4:00PM

The venue for our home match is currently TBD. The Club will make an announcement in the coming days regarding the venue and will provide ticketing information for our home match at that time.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.