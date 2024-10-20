Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Details Unveiled
October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC are back in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and will play FC Cincinnati in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Our matches for Round One, presented by Etihad Airways, are scheduled as follows:
Game 1: Monday, October 28 at FC Cincinnati at 6:45pm
Game 2: Saturday, November 2nd - venue and time TBD
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, November 9th at FC Cincinnati at 4:00PM
The venue for our home match is currently TBD. The Club will make an announcement in the coming days regarding the venue and will provide ticketing information for our home match at that time.
