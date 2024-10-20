Houston Dynamo FC to Face Seattle in Round One Best-Of-3 Series to Begin Postseason Play

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to postseason play on Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:00 p.m. CT, when they travel to face Seattle Sounders FC for Game 1 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Dynamo will return to Shell Energy Stadium to host Seattle in Game 2 on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets via SeatGeek HERE for as low as $25. To enhance the matchday atmosphere, fans will receive a playoff rally towel presented by Shell Energy upon entrance to the stadium.

If Game 3 is necessary, the match will be played on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT in Seattle.

Fans are invited to attend the official Dynamo Watch Party for Game 1 at Pitch 25 (2120 Walker St, Houston, TX 77003) next to Shell Energy Stadium, or visit other official Club pub partners to watch the match. Additionally, every Game 1 Round One Best-of-3 Series across Major League Soccer will be available for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Dynamo fans can purchase their limited-edition playoff t-shirts and scarves at the stadium Team Store on Thursday and Friday (11:00 a.m.- 4:00 pm.), as well as any Dynamo matchday at Shell Energy Stadium.

Houston enters the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference after finishing the regular season with a 15-10-9 (WLD) record and 54 points. With the 2-1 home victory over the LA Galaxy on Decision Day, the Dynamo set a new Club record for total points in a single season. Additionally, Houston finished the season with a Club record for the most road wins (eight) in a single season, surpassing the previous mark of seven road victories by the Dynamo in 2007.

Seattle finished as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 16-9-9 (WLD) record and 57 points to secure homefield advantage in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Sounders will compete in the postseason for the 15 th time since 2009, reaching the Conference Semifinals in 2023.

The matchup will mark the third time Houston and Seattle have met in the postseason, with the Soundars holding a 2-1-1 (WLD) record. The two sides also met twice this season, with the Dynamo earning a 2-2 draw at Shell Energy Stadium on June 19 before falling 1-0 on the road on Sept. 28.

The Round One Best-of-3 Series includes the top seven teams from each conference, as well as the two Wild Card Match winners. All 16 teams participating in the Round One Best-of-3 Series earn at least one home game in the series, with the higher seed hosting Game 1 and Game 3 (if necessary), while the lower seed hosts Game 2.

The Dynamo recently launched their "Grind 2 Shine" playoff campaign, inspired by the team's relentless push to win another MLS Cup, to celebrate Houston's first consecutive postseason appearance since 2013.

