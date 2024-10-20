FC Cincinnati's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Major League Soccer announced Sunday the full schedule for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.

No. 3 FC Cincinnati will hold home field advantage against No. 6 New York City FC in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Orange and Blue will host Game 1 at TQL Stadium on Monday, October 28. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET and the match will air on Fox Sports 1 and for free - with no subscription required - on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

Game 2 at NYCFC will take place at a venue to be determined on Saturday, November 2. Game 3, if necessary, will take place on Saturday, November 9 at TQL Stadium at 4 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 3, if necessary, are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).

Every Round One game will have a winner, with no ties and no aggregate score. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Wednesday, October 23: Wild Card Matches

Friday, October 25 - Sunday, November 10: Round One Best-of-3 Series

Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24: Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1: Conference Finals

Saturday, December 7: MLS Cup 2024

