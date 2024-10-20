FC Cincinnati's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced
October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Major League Soccer announced Sunday the full schedule for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.
No. 3 FC Cincinnati will hold home field advantage against No. 6 New York City FC in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Orange and Blue will host Game 1 at TQL Stadium on Monday, October 28. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET and the match will air on Fox Sports 1 and for free - with no subscription required - on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.
Game 2 at NYCFC will take place at a venue to be determined on Saturday, November 2. Game 3, if necessary, will take place on Saturday, November 9 at TQL Stadium at 4 p.m. ET.
Tickets for Game 1 and Game 3, if necessary, are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).
Every Round One game will have a winner, with no ties and no aggregate score. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule
Wednesday, October 23: Wild Card Matches
Friday, October 25 - Sunday, November 10: Round One Best-of-3 Series
Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24: Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1: Conference Finals
Saturday, December 7: MLS Cup 2024
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2024
- Dates and Times Announced for Sounders FC's Round One Best-Of-Three Matchup against Houston Dynamo FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids to Face LA Galaxy in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Colorado Rapids
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Details Unveiled - New York City FC
- MLS Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Charlotte FC's Dates & Times Announced for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Seattle in Round One Best-Of-3 Series to Begin Postseason Play - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Schedule for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Minnesota United FC on Tuesday, October 29 at 7p MT in 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Opener - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Finish 2024 MLS Regular Season Second in Western Conference Standings with 64 Points After 2-1 Defeat in Houston on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Take Far More Than Just 3 Points from Decision Day in 2-1 Victory over Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi - D.C. United
- Navarro, Fernandez Tally Goals, Beaudry Makes MLS Debut in Rapids' Decision Day Result Against Austin - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Draws 1-1 with Portland Timbers on Decision Day - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Finishes Regular Season Best in the West - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced
- FC Cincinnati Take Far More Than Just 3 Points from Decision Day in 2-1 Victory over Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati to Face New York City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
- FC Cincinnati Shake up Philadelphia Union in 2-1 Decision Day Victory at Subaru Park