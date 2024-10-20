Charlotte FC's Dates & Times Announced for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Orlando City SC

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced the dates and times for all matches for Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Charlotte FC finished 5th place in the Eastern Conference and will take on Orlando City SC in a Best-of-Three series. The Crown will travel to Inter&Co Stadium for Game One on Sunday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass/FS1/Fox Deportes).

Bank of America Stadium will host Game 2 on Friday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass).*

CROWNS UP, QUEEN CITY

CROWNS UP! Playoff tickets for Match 2 in the Best-of-3 Series are officially on sale.

*Game 3, if necessary, will take place back in Orlando on Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. (MLS Season Pass).

All Game 1s across Round One will be aired for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

*In Round One, every game will have a winner. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance.

FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.

The boys have secured their spot in the postseason! The party is just getting started. VAMOS CHARLOTTE!

