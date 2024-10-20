Charlotte FC's Dates & Times Announced for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Orlando City SC
October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced the dates and times for all matches for Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Charlotte FC finished 5th place in the Eastern Conference and will take on Orlando City SC in a Best-of-Three series. The Crown will travel to Inter&Co Stadium for Game One on Sunday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass/FS1/Fox Deportes).
Bank of America Stadium will host Game 2 on Friday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass).*
CROWNS UP, QUEEN CITY
CROWNS UP! Playoff tickets for Match 2 in the Best-of-3 Series are officially on sale.
BUY TICKETS
PLAYOFF HUB
*Game 3, if necessary, will take place back in Orlando on Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. (MLS Season Pass).
All Game 1s across Round One will be aired for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
*In Round One, every game will have a winner. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance.
FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.
The boys have secured their spot in the postseason! The party is just getting started. VAMOS CHARLOTTE!
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2024
- Dates and Times Announced for Sounders FC's Round One Best-Of-Three Matchup against Houston Dynamo FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids to Face LA Galaxy in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Colorado Rapids
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Details Unveiled - New York City FC
- MLS Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Charlotte FC's Dates & Times Announced for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Seattle in Round One Best-Of-3 Series to Begin Postseason Play - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Schedule for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Minnesota United FC on Tuesday, October 29 at 7p MT in 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Opener - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Finish 2024 MLS Regular Season Second in Western Conference Standings with 64 Points After 2-1 Defeat in Houston on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Take Far More Than Just 3 Points from Decision Day in 2-1 Victory over Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi - D.C. United
- Navarro, Fernandez Tally Goals, Beaudry Makes MLS Debut in Rapids' Decision Day Result Against Austin - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Draws 1-1 with Portland Timbers on Decision Day - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Finishes Regular Season Best in the West - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC's Dates & Times Announced for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Orlando City SC
- Charlotte FC to Play Orlando City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Finish Strong: Ingredients of the Match
- Decision Day: What's at Stake + Playoff Dates and Scenarios
- Six Charlotte FC Players Called up to National Teams