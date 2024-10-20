Colorado Rapids to Face LA Galaxy in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  The Colorado Rapids are set to take on the LA Galaxy in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Rapids, seeded seventh in the Western Conference, will host Game 2 of the series at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Friday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. MT.

The series kicks off on Saturday, October 26, at 9 p.m. MT at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, with coverage available on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV and Altitude Sports Radio. As the second seed, the Galaxy will host Game 1 and, if necessary, Game 3. Game 3 would take place on November 9 at 8 p.m. MT in southern California.

This marks the sixth postseason meeting all-time between the clubs and the Rapids' 16th overall playoff appearance. The series winner will face either Real Salt Lake or Minnesota United FC.

In preparation for the playoffs, the Rapids will host a media availability with Club President Pádraig Smith, Head Coach Chris Armas, and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic on Wednesday, October 23, following first team training at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Media members can attend in person, with a virtual option available. The club will also host a 'Burgundy Brunch' during the training session to thank media for their season-long coverage. Please RSVP to Communications Manager Emilio Gonzalez by Monday, October 21.

Tickets for Game 2, hosted at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Friday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. MT, are available now.

