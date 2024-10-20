Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Major League Soccer today announced the schedule for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One matches. If Atlanta United defeats CF Montréal Tuesday night in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game, it will take on Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF in a Best-of-3 series. The dates of those matches would be Friday, Oct. 25 at Miami (8:30 pm ET), Saturday, Nov. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:00 pm ET) and Saturday, Nov. 9 at Miami (if necessary; 8:00 pm ET). Both Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 series Game 1's will air for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Ticket information for possible playoff matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 series on Nov. 2 will be communicated at the conclusion of Tuesday's Wild Card game.

Atlanta United qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in dramatic fashion on Decision Day after it earned a 2-1 road victory at Orlando City SC. Combined with the losses of D.C. United and Philadelphia Union, Atlanta jumped from 11th to ninth place to secure its sixth playoff appearance in eight seasons.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a subscription to MLS Season Pass for free for the remainder of the 2024 season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit apple.co/_MLS_.

