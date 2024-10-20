Navarro, Fernandez Tally Goals, Beaudry Makes MLS Debut in Rapids' Decision Day Result Against Austin

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (15-4-5, 50 pts.) fell on Decision Day to Austin FC (11-14-9, 42 pts.), 3-2, at Q2 Stadium. A Rafael Navarro breakaway goal and an Omir Fernandez penalty kick were not enough to earn the Rapids a result on the road after Austin staged a late comeback in stoppage time. The club finished the 2024 MLS regular season in seventh place and are now slated for a first-round matchup in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against LA Galaxy.

Heading into Decision Day, the Rapids sat sixth in the Western Conference with their eyes set on the best playoff positioning possible. The highest the club could place entering the night was fifth, while the lowest they could fall was seventh. This match, paired with the rest of the West kicking off at the same time, led to nail-biting action for all involved as the 2024 MLS regular season came to a close.

Starting the match in net for the Rapids was Adam Beaudry, who made his MLS debut and became the youngest goalkeeper in Rapids history to start and appear in a match at 18 years old. Head Coach Chris Armas went on to talk about the Colorado Homegrown after the match, "He's a big-time player and the best is yet to come for him, but it'll serve a big value for him. I was proud of him on the night."

As soon as things kicked off at Q2 Stadium, the action began. The Rapids were able to create chances in the attacking end, but the home side would end up striking first in the eighth minute.

After a penalty kick was drawn by Diego Rubio, Austin's Sebastian Driussi stepped up to the spot. The midfielder sent a shot into the left side of the net to put his club up early.

Needing a positive result to aid in their chances of the highest seed possible, the Rapids increased their attack to find a leveler as soon as possible. Calvin Harris and Jonathan Lewis both had solid opportunities in the first half, but it would be the club's leading goalscorer this season that would get them on the board in this one.

The play started rather quickly, as defender Lalas Abubakar caused a turnover near midfield which directly led to a break for Navarro. The Brazilian jetted through the Austin back line and placed a clean finish into the back of the net for the equalizer.

The goal was Navarro's 15th of the season as he maintained his position at second in club history for goals in a single season. Abubakar's assist on the goal marked his first of the season and the second of his MLS career.

The two clubs went into the halftime break level, but plenty of action was still waiting in the second half of play.

Colorado earned a majority of the chances to begin the second half, with the club doing everything they could to try and find another goal to take the lead. That attack eventually led to the side getting their second-best chance of the match, a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

Stepping up for the lead was midfielder Fernandez. The Bronx, New York, native stepped up and calmly sent home his shot to give his side their first lead of the match. The goal was his second of the season and the 17th of his career in MLS.

From there, the Rapids continued their pressure. A chance for a brace from Navarro was called offside by a hair, keeping their lead to just one.

The match would change momentum yet again, with Austin starting their comeback in stoppage time.

The home side found their equalizer off the head of Ethan Finlay after receiving a cross from Žan Kolmanič.

Austin would strike again just two minutes later, with Brendan Hines-Ike recording the game-winner and securing all three points.

While the match ended in a loss for Colorado, there were multiple milestones set for the club in Texas. Besides Beaudry setting his records, midfielder Kévin Cabral returned to play for the first time since July 17, where he suffered an elbow injury against LA Galaxy.

The match resulted in Colorado finishing the 2024 season in seventh place, setting up a matchup with the second-seeded LA Galaxy in the first round of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Captain Keegan Rosenberry was asked post-match about the opportunity to play in the playoffs:

"It's a great challenge for us. In general, to wrap up the season this club has taken so many steps forward and made so much progress. It's been a lot of fun to be a part of and to lead. This stage of the playoffs is another step in that process. We're ready for it and excited."

While the schedule has yet to be set, the Rapids will be guaranteed a home playoff match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series.

