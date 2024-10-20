Dates and Times Announced for Sounders FC's Round One Best-Of-Three Matchup against Houston Dynamo FC
October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced the schedule and broadcast details for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One best-of-three series. As the fourth seed in the Western Conference, Sounders FC is set to host fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo FC in the first fixture on Monday, October 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, FOX Deportes), with a the second match in Houston on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV). If necessary, game three is scheduled for Sunday, November 10 in Seattle (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
Tickets for Seattle's first Round One home fixture on October 28 are set to go on-sale Monday, October 21, with a Season Ticket Member pre-sale at 10:00 a.m. PT before opening to the general public at 1:00 p.m. PT. Complete ticketing information can be found via SoundersFC.com/Tickets.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is broadcasting every match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, select playoff games are also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada. MLS Cup presented by Audi will take place Saturday, December 7 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes). For more information about the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.
Sounders FC (16-9-9, 57 points) concluded its 2024 MLS season campaign with a 1-1 draw with archrival Portland Timbers on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. The Rave Green have qualified for the postseason in 15 of 16 seasons in MLS, winning four Western Conference Championships (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020) and two MLS Cups (2016, 2019).
