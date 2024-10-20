Sounders FC Draws 1-1 with Portland Timbers on Decision Day

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC'd Paul Rothrock and Portland Timbers' Zac McGraw in action

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (16-9-9, 57 points) drew 1-1 with archrival Portland Timbers (12-11-11, 47 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Yeimar Gómez Andrade scored the lone for Seattle, who secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference and is set to face the Houston Dynamo in the Round One best-of-three series, with fixture dates and times forthcoming. Tickets for Seattle's first Round One home fixture are set to go on-sale Monday, October 21, with a Season Ticket Member pre-sale at 10:00 a.m. PT before opening to the general public at 1:00 p.m. PT.

MATCH NOTES

Following tonight's draw, Sounders FC finishes the MLS regular season with a record of 16-9-9 (57 points). The Rave Green head into the MLS Cup Playoffs in fourth position, which guarantees the club home-field advantage in Round One. Seattle is set to face fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo FC to open the postseason in a best-of-three series.

Tonight's result also sealed the race for the 2024 Cascadia Cup. The draw secures the regional title for the Timbers, giving Portland its first Cascadia Cup since 2022. The competition formally started in 2004 by the supporters groups for each Pacific Northwest club: Emerald City Supporters, the Timbers Army and Vancouver Southsiders. The trophy predates the MLS era for all three teams, with the competition beginning in the USL First Division.

Saturday's Decision Day match was the 122nd meeting between these two old foes. In the storied 49-year history of the Seattle-Portland rivalry, Seattle moves to 57-47-18 all-time against its archenemy.

Only Supporters' Shield-winning Intern Miami has played better than Seattle during the second half of the MLS season. The club earned 39 points (12-2-3) in its last 17 matches, second to Miami's 40 points in the same span.

With his goal in the 37th minute of play, Yeimar bagged his second goal against the Timbers in his MLS career. The first came on August 26, 2022 in a 2-1 loss at Providence Park.

Yeimar now has eight goals in all competitions since joining the Rave Green prior to the 2020 season.

With his assist on Yeimar's goal, Albert Rusnák tallied his 16th helper in MLS, tying Nico Lodeiro for the most assists in a single Sounders FC season, who had 16 assists in 2018. Rusnák's 19 assists in all competitions is a single-season club record.

By conceding one goal tonight, Seattle closes the regular season with the league's best defense. Sounders FC's 35 goals allowed are two better than the next closest team (Charlotte FC, 37 goals allowed).

By securing a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Seattle has made the postseason in 15 of its 16 seasons in MLS, the most playoff appearances by an expansion team in MLS history.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Portland Timbers 1

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistants: Logan Brown, Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 36,341

Weather: 60 degrees and light rain

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Yeimar (Albert Rusnák) 37'

POR - Antony (Evander) 68'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 23'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 59'

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 65'

SEA - Obed Vargas (ejection) 69'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (caution) 69'

POR - Jonathan Rodriguez (caution) 90'+5'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Raúl Ruidíaz 90'+3'); Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Pedro de la Vega (Reed Baker-Whiting 73'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 86'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Danny Leyva, Jonathan Bell, João Paulo, Danny Musovski

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 7

Saves: 1

Portland Timbers - James Pantemis; Claudio Bravo (Eric Miller 85'), Dario Zuparic, Finn Surman, Juan Mosquera; Evander, Diego Chara (Eryk Williamson 62'), Cristhian Paredes (David Ayala 62'); Felipe Mora (Mason Toye 81'), Antony, Jonathan Rodriguez

Substitutes not used: Maxime Crepeau, Tega Ikoba, Marvin Loria

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 16

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 5

- SOUNDERS FC -

