Missions Settle for Split in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - On an afternoon that saw the Missions lose three players to various ailments, the Baby Cakes used a late unearned run to beat San Antonio 3-2, gaining a split in the four game series.

Catcher Tyler Heinemann started the scoring when he was credited with a second inning inside-the-park homerun after Missions outfielders Tyrone Taylor and Trent Grisham collided while pursuing Heinemann's flyball to right-center field. Grisham stayed down for a a couple of minutes before walking off the field while holding a towel to his face with an apparent facial wound.

Travis Shaw exited in the sixth inning after a pitch bounced and hit him on the lower part of his right leg. Shaw left the field without assistance but had a noticeable limp.

Catcher Jacob Nottingham was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning with an undisclosed injury. A couple of innings earlier, Nottingham tumbled over the third base dugout railing while racing after a foul pop up, though he remained in the game and didn't initially appear to be injured.

The day was made even stranger when Tyrone Taylor seemingly drove in Nate Orf from second base with a single in the third inning, only to have Orf called out on appeal for not touching third base. Moments earlier, Orf doubled to drive in Jake Hager with the Missions first run.

Tuffy Gosewisch, who replaced Nottingham behind the dish in the bottom of the seventh, homered to center in the ninth inning in his only at bat. Gosewisch had been activated before the game after having not played since June 6. The homerun was his first since July 4 of last season.

Jon Olczak (1-3) was charged with the loss.

The Pacific Coast League hits the all star break. The Missions next game will be this Thursday at home against Omaha as the club kicks off an eight-game homestand.

