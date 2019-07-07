Grizzlies Split Twin-Bill with Rainiers

Fresno, California - In game one of the doubleheader, the Tacoma Rainiers (43-46) rallied to defeat the Fresno Grizzlies (45-44) 8-7 from Chukchansi Park. Trailing 7-1 heading into the fifth, Tacoma drove in seven unanswered runs to steal the opener. Raymond Kerr (1-0) earned the victory in his Triple-A debut. The lefty struck out a pair over two and one-third scoreless and hitless innings. Fresno closer Dakota Bacus (4-3) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on five hits.

Kristopher Negron enjoyed three hits, RBI and runs in the win. Negron's solo shot in the fourth broke the shutout. He wasn't the only one to go deep as Connor Kopach blasted his second big fly at Triple-A in the fifth. Finally, Jake Fraley's two-run blast in the seventh with two outs pushed the Rainiers ahead for good.

Brandon Snyder headlined the Grizzlies offense. The first baseman belted a pair of taters, a two and three-run dinger. It was his 16th and 17th respectively. Snyder's clouts came with two outs and gave him his third multi-homer contest of the year. He finished the game with five RBI and three runs.

In game two of the twin-bill, the Grizzlies (46-44) beat the Rainiers (43-47) 8-5 to secure a split of the series and the doubleheader. Snyder once again highlighted the Fresno lineup with a three-run wallop in the third inning. His 18th of the 2019 campaign was the game-winner as it put the Grizzlies up 6-2.

Andrew Stevenson added a three-run triple in the second frame. Stevenson knocked a pitch to right field, unloading the bases. It was enough for Logan Ondrusek (3-3) to receive the decision. The righty hurled five innings, punching out five. Erik Swanson (0-1) grieved the loss for Tacoma. Fraley crushed a solo longball in the loss for his second round tripper of the twin-bill.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Brandon Snyder (3-6, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 4 R)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (2-8, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI)

- 3B Jake Noll (3-7, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

- 1B Kristopher Negron (5-8, HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R)

- CF Jake Fraley (2-7, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Connor Kopach (3-7, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Fresno State alum Chris Mariscal went 2-for-8 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the twin-bill. His effort in game one provided a split for the Rainiers.

