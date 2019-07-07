Chihuahuas Take Down Bees
July 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Matt Harvey (0-2) took the loss in his third MLB Rehab assignment as he allowed three runs on five hits while striking out seven batters.
Harvey gave up one run in the first inning and two runs in the second inning, but the Bees offense tacked on one after Jared Walsh hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 3-1. Jason Alexander relieved Harvey with one out recorded in the third and surrendered six runs on 10 hits in three innings of work. After being held scoreless since the second frame, Salt Lake put one run up on the board in the eighth from a solo homer by Taylor Ward. The Bees bats could not capitalize on opportunities as they went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on-base.
Walsh led the way for Salt Lake's offense as he went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run. Roberto Pena's season high eight-game hitting streak came to an end after going 0-for-4. Following today's contest, Salt Lake enters the All-Star break with a 39-50 record and is third in the PCL Pacific Southern Division. On Wednesday, July 10, Ward will represent the Bees at the Triple-A All-Star Game held in El Paso and the Bees will begin the second half of the season Thursday at Las Vegas.
