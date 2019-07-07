Isotopes Split Makeshift Doubleheader with the Aviators

Game one - Isotopes 6 (37-52), Aviators 5 (50-39)

Game two - Aviators 4 (51-39), Isotopes 1 (37-53) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH:

GAME ONE - Third baseman Josh Fuentes connected on a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The long ball was Fuentes' seventh of the season ... Roberto Ramos finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and RBI ... The Isotopes walked off over the Aviators thanks to a throwing error which went into the Isotopes dugout, causing the winning run to score.

GAME TWO - Sam Hilliard connected on the Isotopes only extra-base hit of the game, his team-leading 24th home run. The outfielder finished the game 2-for-3.

TOEING THE RUBBER:

GAME ONE - Right-hander Rico Garcia recorded four outs before game one was suspended. Garcia struck out one and did not allow a run ... Chi Chi Gonzalez took over after the resumption of game one, allowing five runs over 4.1 innings ... Chris Rusin, Harrison Musgrave and DJ Johnson each recorded a scoreless inning.

GAME TWO - Isotopes pitcher Logan Cozart made his first professional start as a spot-starter for Albuquerque, allowing two runs over 3.0 innings and taking the loss ... Phillip Diehl allowed two runs over his 2.0 innings, while Sam Howard and Yency Almonte each tossed a scoreless frame out of the bullpen.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes split the four-game series with Las Vegas, the first series Albuquerque has not lost since June 7-10 at Iowa ... The Isotopes enter the All-Star Break with a 37-53 record.

ON DECK: All-Star Break

