Isotopes Split Makeshift Doubleheader with the Aviators
July 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Game one - Isotopes 6 (37-52), Aviators 5 (50-39)
Game two - Aviators 4 (51-39), Isotopes 1 (37-53) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH:
GAME ONE - Third baseman Josh Fuentes connected on a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The long ball was Fuentes' seventh of the season ... Roberto Ramos finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and RBI ... The Isotopes walked off over the Aviators thanks to a throwing error which went into the Isotopes dugout, causing the winning run to score.
GAME TWO - Sam Hilliard connected on the Isotopes only extra-base hit of the game, his team-leading 24th home run. The outfielder finished the game 2-for-3.
TOEING THE RUBBER:
GAME ONE - Right-hander Rico Garcia recorded four outs before game one was suspended. Garcia struck out one and did not allow a run ... Chi Chi Gonzalez took over after the resumption of game one, allowing five runs over 4.1 innings ... Chris Rusin, Harrison Musgrave and DJ Johnson each recorded a scoreless inning.
GAME TWO - Isotopes pitcher Logan Cozart made his first professional start as a spot-starter for Albuquerque, allowing two runs over 3.0 innings and taking the loss ... Phillip Diehl allowed two runs over his 2.0 innings, while Sam Howard and Yency Almonte each tossed a scoreless frame out of the bullpen.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes split the four-game series with Las Vegas, the first series Albuquerque has not lost since June 7-10 at Iowa ... The Isotopes enter the All-Star Break with a 37-53 record.
ON DECK: All-Star Break
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2019
- Isotopes Split Makeshift Doubleheader with the Aviators - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats crush Aces to finish out first half - Sacramento River Cats
- Wyatt Mathisen Named Diamondbacks Player of the Month - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Hit All-Star Break with 9-2 Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby Kicks off RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game Festivities Monday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Take Down Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Sounds Get Swept in Omaha - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Takes 52-38 Record into Break - Iowa Cubs
- Baby Cakes Earn Series Split with Missions - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Missions Settle for Split in New Orleans - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Snaps OKC's Win Streak - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Redbirds Drop Finale at Iowa - Memphis Redbirds
- Express Steamroll Dodgers in 11-2 Series Finale - Round Rock Express
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (38-50) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (41-48) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at New Orleans Baby Cakes - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (36-53) at Iowa Cubs (51-38) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 7, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Grizzlies Split Twin-Bill with Rainiers - Fresno Grizzlies
- Rainiers Split Doubleheader with Fresno in Final Games Before All-Star Break - Tacoma Rainiers
- River Cats Beat Aces Saturday Night in Paradise - Reno Aces
- Duggar buries Aces with grand slam - Sacramento River Cats
- Batten's Slam Helps Chihuahuas Hold On - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Isotopes Split Makeshift Doubleheader with the Aviators
- Isotopes, Aviators Suspended Due to Rain
- Aviators Soar to Victory with 16-3 Win over Isotopes
- Isotopes First Baseman Roberto Ramos Added to PCL All-Star Roster, Home Run Derby
- Isotopes Down Aviators in Front of 14,920 Fans