River Cats Beat Aces Saturday Night in Paradise

July 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, NV. - It may have been Margaritaville night at the ballpark, but the game result didn't take the Aces to paradise. Reno fell 5-1 to Sacramento in a relatively quiet game compared to a night ago. The River Cats took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a Zach Green RBI-double. The away team pushed across four more runs on a seventh-inning grand slam off the bat outfielder Steven Duggar. The lone Aces run came off the bat of Yasmany Tomas who hit his 24th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning. Matt Koch was quality tonight tossing six innings allowing just one run on three hits to go with two strikeouts. Conner Munez picked up the win throwing six scoreless innings on three hits along with three walks and eight strikeouts. The Aces will play their final game of the first half tomorrow with their current record sitting at 39-49. Braden Shipley will take the ball with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Top Performers - Reno

Juniel Querecuto (2-for-4)

Yasmany Tomas (1-for-3, HR)

Matt Koch (L, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 K)

Top Performers - Sacramento

Steven Duggar (1-for-5, GS, 4 RBI)

Zach Green (1-for-5, HR)

Joey Rickard (2-for-2, 3B, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday July 7 Sacramento River Cats RHP Braden Shipley vs. LHP Andrew Suarez 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Quality Matt: Matt Koch had his best start of the season tonight for the Aces throwing six innings and allowing just one run. It was his first quality start of the season and first in an Aces uniform since August 25, 2018 when he threw seven innings allowing two runs on four hits in a win against Albuquerque.

Tomas Tank: Yasmany Tomas hit a solo home run tonight for the second consecutive night. The blast was his 24th of the season. The Cuban native will compete in the Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday, July 8th in El Paso, Texas at 6:05 p.m. PT.

