Sounds Get Swept in Omaha

OMAHA - Nashville finished a tough series against Omaha today, losing 10-5 and was officially swept by the Storm Chasers. It was a close game through the first half of the game until Omaha pulled away from Nashville.

The first lead of the series for Nashville was taken in the first inning when Christian Lopes singled to score Scott Heineman. Omaha came back in the bottom of the first inning with two runs. They scored twice with the bases loaded when Jorge Bonifacio was hit by a pitch and Bubba Starling walked in a run to put Omaha up 2-1.

The Sounds took the lead back in the top of the third inning when Lopes tied the game on a sacrifice fly and Eli White singled to score Carlos Tocci. Omaha tied the game in the bottom of the third on their own sacrifice fly by Bonifacio to even the game at three runs apiece.

Andy Ibanez responded with a solo home run in the top of the fourth, his 10th of the season. The Storm Chasers would respond yet again with three runs to put themselves up 7-4. At this point, there were five lead changes and one tie.

Nashville would not be able to keep up with Omaha, as the Storm Chasers scored two runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth when Bonifacio hit a solo home run to put Omaha up 10-4.

Tyler Pill hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning for his second home run of the season but nothing else was done as the Sounds lost to the Storm Chasers 10-5.

Today was the last day of play for Triple-A baseball before the All-Star break. All teams get three days off and Nashville will resume play on Thursday by hosting New Orleans.

Post-Game Notes

With today's 10-5 loss, the Sounds dropped to 38-51 on the season.

Tonight's loss gives Nashville a seven-game losing streak against Omaha. The four-game series sweep is the first time they've been swept in a four-game series, and the last time it happened was from June 16 - 19, 2018 at Albuquerque.

Scott Heineman entered today's game reaching base safely in eight straight plate appearances. He was able to reach safely in his first three plate appearances before being retired. After going 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, he extended his on-base streak to 16 games. In the streak, he is hitting .433 (26-for-60) with 15 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 10 RBI, 11 walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Scott Moorman made his Triple-A debut today, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Kyle Bird extended his scoreless innings streak to 13.2. He has struck out 15 batters to seven walks in the 10-game span and have limited hitters to a .229 (11-for-48).

