Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby Kicks off RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game Festivities Monday
July 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso - El Paso will take center stage of professional baseball as the El Paso Chihuahuas host the nationally televised 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Triple-A All-Star Game at Southwest University Park on Wednesday, July 10th at 7 p.m.
The three-day event kicks off with the Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday, July 8th at Southwest University Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. respectively and both events are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
The RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game will be televised nationally on the MLB Network. The announcing team of Scott Braun, Bill Ripken, Jim Callis and Kelly Nash will bring the action to viewers nationwide. In addition to the MLB Network telecast, the game will be broadcast live on the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network with Chihuahuas own Tim Hagerty calling the game.
Good seats are still available for both events. Tickets may be purchased at the Southwest University Park box offices, by calling (915) 533-BASE or online at epchihuahuas.com. The box office is open from 9 a.m. until the end of the Jarritos Home Run Derby on Monday, Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is open Wednesday, 9 a.m. until the end of the RMHC All-Star Game.
