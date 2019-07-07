Round Rock Snaps OKC's Win Streak

July 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Round Rock Express scored eight runs in the fourth inning on the way to an 11-2 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Express led 2-0 before tallying eight runs in the fourth inning in the series finale between the teams.

The Dodgers entered the game on a four-game winning streak, having allowed six total runs over the previous three games combined against the Express.

Round Rock took the game's first lead in the third inning.

Garrett Stubbs singled to lead off for the Express before Jamie Ritchie followed with a walk. Both came around to score when Alex De Goti grounded a two-run single into left field for a 2-0 Round Rock advantage.

Round Rock then added eight more runs in the fourth inning.

The Express (52-38) loaded the bases with one out, and then with two outs, Ritchie lined a single into center field. Two fielding errors also occurred on the play as three runs scored for Round Rock.

Josh Rojas followed with a RBI single and Jack Mayfield added a RBI double. Taylor Jones then followed with a three-run homer as the Express tallied eight runs in the inning for a 10-0 lead.

The Dodgers (38-51) got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning.

Oklahoma City's Connor Joe led off and homered out to left field to make the score, 10-1. The home run was Joe's 10th of the season.

A fielding error and two walks loaded the bases for the Express in the sixth inning, but Chas McCormick grounded out to end the inning.

OKC's Brandon Montgomery collected his first Triple-A hit in the seventh inning with a solo homer out to center field for the Dodgers to make the score, 10-2, as both of the Dodgers' runs scored on solo homers.

Taylor Jones added a RBI double for the Express in the eighth inning to extend to an 11-2 lead as the Express outhit the Dodgers, 13-5.

Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana (2-7) was charged with the loss, allowing 10 runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Express starting pitcher Brandon Bielak (3-3) picked up the win, allowing one run and four hits over 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts against one walk.

Despite Sunday's defeat, the Dodgers won the five-game series, 4-1.

The Dodgers next head to the PCL All-Star Break Monday-Wednesday before opening an eight-game road trip at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Memphis.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

The Dodgers play four games in Memphis and four games in Iowa before returning home July 19-21 during the second ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! of the season against San Antonio at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2019

