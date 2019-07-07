Iowa Takes 52-38 Record into Break
July 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - With an 8-5 victory, the Iowa Cubs (52-38) secured a 3-1 series win over the Memphis Redbirds (36-54), Sunday at Principal Park. Iowa heads into the All-Star break in first place in the American Northern Division.
The local boys were first to strike as Donnie Dewees sparked the offense with a leadoff walk. A Dixon Machado ground-rule double put runners on second and third, and an Ian Happ single plated Dewees.
Memphis took the edge in the second with a three-run frame. Lane Thomas and Irving Lopez singled to corner the situation before Jose Martinez homered with two outs to put the Redbirds ahead 3-2.
A five-run fourth inning, punctuated by a Trent Giambrone three-run home run, put Iowa ahead to stay. A Memphis error helped the I-Cubs' cause as the home team logged two unearned runs late in the frame.
Memphis and Iowa traded runs later in the game but the I-Cubs held the edge. A Dewees RBI single in the seventh capped the home team's scoring effort
Alec Mills (W, 6-2) narrowly missed a quality start as he allowed four earned runs through 7.0 innings. It was his fifth consecutive start of 6.0 or more innings pitched.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa's 52 wins going into the All-Star break are its most since 2008.
- Since May 30, Alec Mills is 5-0 with a 2.77 ERA (15ER/48.2IP).
- Zack Short went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games (11-30, .367).
RHP Colin Rea will represent the I-Cubs at the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10. Fans can catch the action at 8 p.m. CT on MLB Network or on the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2019
- Iowa Takes 52-38 Record into Break - Iowa Cubs
- Baby Cakes Earn Series Split with Missions - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Missions Settle for Split in New Orleans - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Snaps OKC's Win Streak - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Redbirds Drop Finale at Iowa - Memphis Redbirds
- Express Steamroll Dodgers in 11-2 Series Finale - Round Rock Express
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (38-50) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (41-48) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at New Orleans Baby Cakes - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (36-53) at Iowa Cubs (51-38) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 7, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Grizzlies Split Twin-Bill with Rainiers - Fresno Grizzlies
- Rainiers Split Doubleheader with Fresno in Final Games Before All-Star Break - Tacoma Rainiers
- River Cats Beat Aces Saturday Night in Paradise - Reno Aces
- Duggar buries Aces with grand slam - Sacramento River Cats
- Batten's Slam Helps Chihuahuas Hold On - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.