Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Forward Brandon Duhaime on a Two-Year Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to terms with forward Brandon Duhaime on a two-year contract (two-way in 2021-22 for $750,000/$100,000 and one-way in 2022-23 for $750,000).

Duhaime, 24 (5/22/97), registered nine points (6-3=9) in 24 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2020-21. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound native of Parkland, Fla., led the Wild with three game-winning goals (GWG) and ranked T-7th in goals. The left-shot forward recorded a career-high three-game goal streak from April 16-23, including back-to-back contests with the GWG (April 17-23). He tallied a career-high three points (2-1=3) on May 14 vs. Texas, also his first career multi-goal game. The winger owns 29 points (12-17)), a plus-11 rating, 103 penalty minutes (PIM), three GWG and 157 shots on goal in 87 career AHL games with the Wild (2019-21).

Duhaime skated in three seasons with Providence College of the Hockey East and collected 72 points (22-50=72) in 117 contests (2016-19). He was named to the Hockey East All-Star Third Team in 2018-19 and to the Hockey East All-Tournament team in 2017-18. The forward split the 2015-16 campaign in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between Chicago and Tri-City. He recorded 42 points (15-27=42) in 57 contests and helped the Storm win the 2016 Clark Cup Championship.

Duhaime was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

