Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Forward Brandon Duhaime on a Two-Year Contract
July 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to terms with forward Brandon Duhaime on a two-year contract (two-way in 2021-22 for $750,000/$100,000 and one-way in 2022-23 for $750,000).
Duhaime, 24 (5/22/97), registered nine points (6-3=9) in 24 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2020-21. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound native of Parkland, Fla., led the Wild with three game-winning goals (GWG) and ranked T-7th in goals. The left-shot forward recorded a career-high three-game goal streak from April 16-23, including back-to-back contests with the GWG (April 17-23). He tallied a career-high three points (2-1=3) on May 14 vs. Texas, also his first career multi-goal game. The winger owns 29 points (12-17)), a plus-11 rating, 103 penalty minutes (PIM), three GWG and 157 shots on goal in 87 career AHL games with the Wild (2019-21).
Duhaime skated in three seasons with Providence College of the Hockey East and collected 72 points (22-50=72) in 117 contests (2016-19). He was named to the Hockey East All-Star Third Team in 2018-19 and to the Hockey East All-Tournament team in 2017-18. The forward split the 2015-16 campaign in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between Chicago and Tri-City. He recorded 42 points (15-27=42) in 57 contests and helped the Storm win the 2016 Clark Cup Championship.
Duhaime was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
