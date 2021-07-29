Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Jack Kopacka

July 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Jack Kopacka to a one-year AHL contract.

Kopacka, 23, recorded one assist in nine games this past season with the Belleville Senators (AHL). The Metamora, Michigan native also skated in 69 games over two seasons for the San Diego Gulls (AHL), registering 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists). Prior to beginning his professional career, Kopacka appeared in 202 career OHL games, all with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, collecting 156 points (81 goals, 75 assists). He was originally drafted 93rd overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 11 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies -Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, and Rasmus Sandin.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.