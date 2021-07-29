Coyotes Sign Carcone to Two-Year Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Michael Carcone to a two-year two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old Carcone recorded 15-10-25 with 18 PIM and six power-play goals in 35 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2020-21.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward has posted 68-73-141 and 229 PIM in 285 career AHL games.

Carcone originally signed a three-year entry level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 15, 2016.

