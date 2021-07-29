Coyotes Sign Carcone to Two-Year Contract
July 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Michael Carcone to a two-year two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The 25-year-old Carcone recorded 15-10-25 with 18 PIM and six power-play goals in 35 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2020-21.
The 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward has posted 68-73-141 and 229 PIM in 285 career AHL games.
Carcone originally signed a three-year entry level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 15, 2016.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2021
- Coyotes Sign Fasching to One-Year Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Coyotes Sign Carcone to Two-Year Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Forward Brandon Duhaime on a Two-Year Contract - Iowa Wild
- Forward Sasha Mutala Returns to Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Founding Partnership with Sam & Ash - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Sign Seven Players to Two-Way Contracts - Abbotsford Canucks
- Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Kevin Czuczman to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- Sabres Sign Hayden to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Rafferty, O'Regan, Pateryn and Robinson to Contracts - San Diego Gulls
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Jack Kopacka - Toronto Marlies
- Colorado Signs Veteran Forward Dalton Smith - Colorado Eagles
- St. Louis Blues Sign Forwards Matthew Peca, Nathan Todd & Goaltender Charlie Lindgren - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Sign UW Alum Joseph LaBate - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas Stars Sign Jeremy Gregoire to AHL Deal - Texas Stars
- Bears Sign Forward Yanick Turcotte to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Ink Ethan Prow to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Comings, Goings, on First Day of Free Agency - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.