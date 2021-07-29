Admirals Sign UW Alum Joseph LaBate

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed University of Wisconsin Alumni Joseph LaBate to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

LaBate joins the Admirals after spending the past three seasons with the Belleville Senators (AHL) where he totaled 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points while playing in 151 games. In 2019-20, the 6'5", 212-pound forward posted his best professional season as he finished with 26 points (10g-26a) and was fourth on the club with a +19 rating. In 296 career AHL contests with Belleville and the Utica Comets he has 99 points (47g-52a) to go along with 471 penalty minutes.

A fourth-round draft pick of Vancouver in the 2011 draft, LaBate has skated in 13 NHL games, all with the Canucks, and posted 21 penalty minutes.

LaBate finished up a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin in 2015, serving as an alternate captain and finishing second on the team in scoring with 18 points. The Eagan, MN native helped the Badgers to a pair of conference championships, including the first ever Big Ten title in 2014, and also a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. During his time in Madison, LaBate scored 31 goals and dished out 52 assists for 83 points and collected 143 penalty minutes in 150 contests.

LaBate and the Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

