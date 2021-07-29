Bears Sign Forward Yanick Turcotte to AHL Contract

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Yanick Turcotte to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Turcotte, 25, appeared in two games last season with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, racking up nine penalty minutes. He also skated in two games with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers in an injury-shortened season.

The 6', 203-pound winger has appeared in seven career AHL games with the Sound Tigers. He's spent parts of four seasons in the ECHL, tallying 24 points (4g, 20a) and 536 penalty minutes in 127 career games with Worcester and South Carolina.

The Quebec native is a former alternate captain with his hometown Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He played 212 career QMJHL games, scoring 30 points (9g, 21a) and 335 penalty minutes.

