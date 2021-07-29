Texas Stars Sign Jeremy Gregoire to AHL Deal

Winger Jeremy Gregoire with the Tucson Roadrunners

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday that winger Jeremy Gregoire has signed with the team on an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Gregoire, 25, is entering his seventh professional season after spending parts of three years with the Tucson Roadrunners. Last year, the veteran racked up 11 points (3-8=11) and 68 PIMS in 34 games with Tucson. Gregoire earned 40 points (16-24@) and 195 PIMS in 111 games after being acquired by the Roadrunners in 2019.

The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Sherbrooke, Quebec has compiled 100 points (48-42=100) and 532 PIMS in 334 career AHL games. Gregoire's professional journey has also included stints with the St. John's IceCaps, Laval Rocket, and Milwaukee Admirals.

The 2013 sixth-round selection by the Montreal Canadiens made his pro debut on Oct. 10, 2015, and scored a shorthanded, game-winning goal against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Before turning pro, Gregoire racked up 172 points (89-83=172) and 302 PIMS in 220 QMJHL games with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

