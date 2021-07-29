Colorado Signs Veteran Forward Dalton Smith

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Dalton Smith to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. Smith has amassed 27 goals, 29 assists and 727 penalty minutes in 383 total AHL games with the Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins, Syracuse Crunch and Springfield Falcons. In addition, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound winger has also skated in one NHL contest with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2019-20 campaign.

A second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010, Smith has posted at least 100 PIM's in three of his eight AHL seasons and generated 153 penalty minutes with the ECHL's Florida Everblades in 2016-17. The 29-year-old is the son of former NHL forward Derrick Smith, and the nephew of fellow NHL standouts Keith Primeau and Wayne Primeau. Prior to launching his pro career, Smith collected 50 goals, 55 assists and 328 PIM's in 196 OHL games with the Ottawa 67's. He led all OHL skaters with 46 penalty minutes during the 2012 postseason with the 67's.

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd when they take on the San Jose Barracuda, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

