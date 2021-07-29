Sabres Ink Ethan Prow to One-Year Deal

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Prow joins the organization after spending the 2020-21 season with Munich EHC of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) on loan from the Florida Panthers (NHL). In 26 games, the 28-year-old blueliner finished second amongst the club's defensemen in both assists (16) and points (20). He spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), where led all defensemen and finished third on the team in scoring with 32 points (9+23) in 42 games.

In his first full season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2018-19, Prow, who was named to the AHL All-Star Classic, topped all Penguins skaters with a career-high 50 points on 18 goals and 32 assists while skating in 74 games. His 50 points were tied for third in the AHL amongst all AHL defenseman with former Amerk Zach Redmond.

A native of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Prow has totaled 116 points (32+84) in 220 career AHL games with Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while also adding a pair of assists in four contests with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-0, 183-pound defenseman played four seasons with St. Cloud State University (NCHC), amassing 99 points (19+80) in 149 games from 2012-2016. As a senior in 2015-16, he captained the Huskies to an NCHC championship while earning recognition as NCHC Player of the Year and a nomination as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

