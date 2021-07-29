St. Louis Blues Sign Forwards Matthew Peca, Nathan Todd & Goaltender Charlie Lindgren

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forwards Matthew Peca and Nathan Todd, as well as goaltender Charlie Lindgren to one-year, two-way contracts.

Peca, 28, played in 21 regular-season games with the AHL's Belleville Senators last season, tallying 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) and five penalty minutes. The 5'8, 182-pound forward also posted one assist in five games with the Ottawa Senators. Overall, the Petawawa, Ontario, native has dressed in 78 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) and six penalty minutes. Â

Todd, 25, appeared in 36 regular-season games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season, recording 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) and 18 penalty minutes. Overall, the 6'1, 201-pound forward has played in 63 career AHL regular-season games, accumulating 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes.

Lindgren, 27, dressed in three games with the AHL's Laval Rocket last season, posting a 2-1-0 record along with a 2.34 goals-against average. The 6'1, 182-pound goaltender has also played in 24 career NHL regular-season games, going 10-12-2 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

