Henderson Silver Knights Announce Founding Partnership with Sam & Ash
July 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their partnership with Sam & Ash, LLP. Sam & Ash is the latest organization to be designated as a member of the Silver Society, an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena.
"We're incredibly excited to begin working with Sam & Ash at the Henderson Silver Knights," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "As a Silver Society member, they will play an integral role in establishing the Dollar Loan Center as a first-class community facility in the heart of Henderson. Their commitment to the Southern Nevada community echoes the same belief system as our organization and we can't wait to make a meaningful impact with them at our new home."
"The first sporting event I attended after the lockdown was lifted was to see the Henderson Silver Knights," said Ash Watkins. "Not only do I love watching them play but partnering with them felt like a natural fit. We have a somewhat similar story. We're both the neighborhood team who everyone has access to and can enjoy. And our results and expectations for continued success are unparalleled among our competitors."
"Hockey is incredibly exciting. But it's more than just entertainment to me," said Sam Mirejovsky. "Having a local team is important, where members of our community can come together and cheer for the same cause. We're excited to have another great way to come together with our neighbors and contribute in a small way to what it means to be a Las Vegas local."
As a Silver Society member and the Official Injury Attorneys of the Henderson Silver Knights, the Sam & Ash logo will be featured in the ice and on dasherboard signage at Orleans Arena, Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena. They will also be the presenting partner of a suite level outdoor deck at the Dollar Loan Center, and will be featured on Silver Knights radio, TV and digital assets.
