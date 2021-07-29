Anaheim Ducks Sign Rafferty, O'Regan, Pateryn and Robinson to Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Brogan Rafferty to a one-year, one-way contract, left wing Danny O'Regan to a two-year, two-way contract, and defenseman Greg Pateryn and right wing Buddy Robinson to one-year, two-way contracts.

Rafferty, 26 (5/28/95), has appeared in three career NHL games with Vancouver, earning his first career point (assist) in his lone contest during the 2020-21 season, Jan. 21 vs. Montreal. He made his NHL debut with the Canucks on Apr. 4, 2019 at Nashville as part of a two-game stint in 2018-19.

The 6-2, 195-pound defenseman spent the majority of 2019-20 with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL), scoring 7-38=45 points with a +17 rating in 57 games, ranking tied for fourth among AHL skaters in assists, while leading Utica and all AHL rookies in assists.

A native of West Dundee, Ill., Rafferty was named to the 2019-20 AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL Second All-Star Team, and represented Utica at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Rafferty spent three seasons at Quinnipiac University (ECAC) from 2016-19, registering 10-55=65 points in 116 career NCAA games.

O'Regan, 27 (1/30/94), has scored 1-4=5 points in 25 career NHL games with Buffalo and San Jose. He led the Henderson Silver Knights in scoring (16-21=37) and goals in 37 AHL games in 2020-21. He also scored 3-3=6 points in five playoff contests with Henderson, co-leading the Calder Cup Playoffs in goals and ranking third in scoring.

The 5-10, 185-pound forward has scored 83-138=221 points with a +26 rating in 281 career AHL games with Henderson, Hartford, Rochester and San Jose. In 2016-17 with the San Jose Barracuda, he was named the AHL Rookie of the Year and the AHL All-Rookie Team after leading all rookies with 23-35=58 points.

O'Regan spent four seasons at Boston University, recording 66-88=154 points in 154 games from 2012-16. An American native born in Berlin, Germany, O'Regan represented Team USA at the 2014 World Junior Championship, 2012 U-18 World Championship (gold medal) and 2011 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Pateryn, 31 (6/20/90), has appeared in 280 career NHL games with San Jose, Colorado, Minnesota, Dallas and Montreal, recording 4-38=42 points with 168 penalty minutes (PIM). He set career highs in games played (80) in 2018-19 with the Wild, while earning career-bests in time on ice per game (19:37) and blocked shots (155) with the Stars in 2017-18.

The 6-2, 212-pound defenseman combined for three assists in 13 games with Minnesota, Colorado and San Jose in 2020-21. He also appeared in 11 AHL games with Colorado and San Jose (3-0=3). The Sterling Heights, Mich. native has appeared in 175 career AHL games, earning 28-36=64 points with 162 PIM.

Originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (128th overall), Pateryn spent four seasons at the University of Michigan (Big Ten) from 2008-12, collecting 6-37=43 points with a +44 rating in 142 games.

Robinson, 29 (9/30/91), appeared in nine games with Calgary in 2020-21 and has skated in 21 career NHL games with the Flames and Ottawa Senators, recording 2-1=3 points with a +2 rating and 13 PIM. The 6-6, 232-pound forward is a veteran of 462 career AHL games with Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 116-134=250 points with a +80 rating and 438 PIM.

A native of Bellmawr, N.J., Robinson has also collected 5-8=13 points in 28 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Robinson scored 13-13& points in 77 NCAA games with Lake Superior State University from 2011-13.

