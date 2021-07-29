Sabres Sign Hayden to One-Year Contract

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward John Hayden to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Hayden, 26, joins the organization after spending the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes (NHL), recording five points (2+3) in 29 games.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound forward has compiled 31 points (13+18) in 185 NHL games over his six-year pro career with Arizona, New Jersey and Chicago. Additionally, Hayden has registered 17 points on five goals and 12 assists in 24 American Hockey League contests with the Rockford IceHogs during the 2017-18 campaign. He also added three goals in 13 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Hayden completed a four-year collegiate career at Yale University (NCAA), where he produced 91 points (50+41) in 127 games from 2013-2017. In addition to serving as team captain during his senior season in 2016-17, the Chicago, Illinois, native topped all Bulldogs with a career-high 21 goals and finished second in both assists (13) and points (34) in 33 games.

Hayden was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round (74th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

