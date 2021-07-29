Forward Sasha Mutala Returns to Colorado
July 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Sasha Mutala to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. Mutala was selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and began his professional career with the Eagles during the 2020-21 campaign, posting one assist in six games. In addition, the 20 year-old notched three goals and one assist in seven ECHL contests with the Utah Grizzlies.
Mutala enjoyed a four-year career at the major junior level with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL. He would wrap up the 2020-21 campaign by registering 20 points in 19 games with the Americans, after generating a career high 28 goals and 67 points during the 2019-20 season. In total, the 6-foot, 200-pound winger collected 65 goals and 89 assists in 217 total WHL contests.
The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd when they take on the San Jose Barracuda, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
