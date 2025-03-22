Sports stats



MLS Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy: Full Match Highlights

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #minnesotaunited #lagalaxy

Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central