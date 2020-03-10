Minnesota Reassigns Mayhew, Iowa Recalls McLain

March 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Gerry Mayhew to Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers also announced today the team recalled forward Mitch McLain from the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Mayhew, 27 (12/31/92), was recalled by Minnesota on Feb. 23 and recorded seven shots, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in six games. He owns two goals, 16 shots, 11 hits and six blocked shots in 13 contests with the Wild this season. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., scored a goal in his NHL debut at Toronto on Oct. 15 to become the eighth player in franchise history to score a goal in his first NHL game. Mayhew signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on May 10, 2019.

Mayhew has set career highs in goals (39), points (61), penalty minutes (68), power-play goals (13), game-winning goals (10) and has tied his career-best in shorthanded goals (2) in 48 games with Iowa this season. He leads the AHL in goals and GWG and his goal total is the most in the AHL since Cory Conacher's 39 with Syracuse in 2011-12. The winger ranks T-2nd in the league in PPG, T-3rd in scoring, and seventh in shots on goal (176). The winger has tallied 160 points (88g, 72a), 159 PIM, 24 PPG, four SHG and 16 GWG in 208 AHL contests with Iowa (2016-20).

McLain, 26, (12/9/93), has recorded four points (2g, 2a) and 38 PIM in 28 games with the Wild this season and six points (4g, 2a) and six PIM in eight games with the Americans. In his three seasons with Iowa, the 6-foot, 200-pound native of Baxter, Minn., has earned 25 points (13g, 12a) and 84 PIM in 96 games and one assist in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.